× Eden man arrested after allegedly crashing into patrol car while impaired

EDEN, N.C. — An Eden man is facing charges after deputies say he crashed into a patrol car while impaired, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office reports.

At about 8 p.m. Monday, a deputy stopped behind a vehicle that was turning into a driveway on the 2000 block of Worsham Mill Road in Eden.

Eric Dustin Wade, 35, of Eden, was quickly approaching from behind in a white Dodge 2500 truck and hit the stopped patrol car.

The deputy checked to see if Wade was injured before reporting the crash and calling in Highway Patrol to investigate.

Troopers charged Wade with driving while impaired.

Wade was also wanted on outstanding arrest warrants out of Virginia.

No one was injured in the crash.