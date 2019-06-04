Changes expected along Eastchester Drive after speeding complaints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The City of High Point is taking action after complaints about speeding on a busy road.

Susan Koger lives on Eastchester Drive near the intersection of Rivermeade Drive.

“These drivers are going anywhere from 55, 65, 75 [mph] or faster,” Koger said. “They are excessive and dangerous. They are aggressive and distracted.”

She started taking her complaints to the city back in January. She asked for things like a traffic light at the intersection, driving enforcement area signs, a radar sign and a greater police presence.

“I'm not seeing any results,” Koger said.

Susan’s husband, Steve Koger, is also concerned about safety. He’s seen more traffic in the area since construction began on the U.S. 311 interchange.

“They come out of the stoplight at the top of the hill and it's just like a dragstrip from here to Wendover,” Steve Koger said.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the city told FOX8 police plan to increase patrols in the area of Eastchester Drive and Rivermeade Drive.

The city’s transportation department plans to put up “Aggressive Driving Enforcement Area” signs, like ones already installed down the road.

They’ve also requested the state do a traffic study at the intersection to see if a traffic light is needed. The study likely won’t take place until the fall so they can account for school traffic.

“The sooner the better,” Susan Koger said.

High Point police tell FOX8 they’ve stopped more than 2,000 drivers for speeding around that area between January and April of this year.

Police also said a stretch of Eastchester Drive will be designated a work zone, which increases fines for violators, and turning patterns will be modified in certain areas.

36.010341 -79.984549