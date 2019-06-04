× AMBER Alert issued for 11-month-old missing girl

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued across Tennessee for an 11-month-old missing girl out of Shelby County.

Rose Graham is a black female with black hair, brown eyes, 3 feet tall, and weighing 22 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

Rose is with her biological father, Roscoe Graham, a 25-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 185 pounds.

“Roscoe is reported to be suicidal and in possession of a weapon. Rose and Roscoe were last seen in the 7500 block of Lowrance Road in Memphis, Tennessee,” TBI said on its website.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (901) 379-7625.

