Alamance County deputies searching for missing teen

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Arianna Selina Wolfe-Grispino, 18, was last seen at 3210 Staley Store Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Her boyfriend told deputies he saw Wolfe-Grispino get into a white sedan.

Wolfe-Grispino told her boyfriend she was going to hang out with friends but did not say where she was going.

Her boyfriend said she does not have a cellphone so they are unable to contact her.

Wolfe-Grispino’s mother told deputies she has tried to contact her daughter multiple times through Facebook and has not heard back.

Wolfe-Grispino was last seen wearing a black shirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information on where Wolfe-Grispino is can call the sheriff’s office at (336) 570-6300.