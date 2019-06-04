× Davie County inmate escapes from detention center

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate has escaped from the Davie County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the DCSO advised the public to be on the lookout for Lucio Barboza with a Facebook post.

Deputies believe he is wearing an orange jumpsuit.

The sheriff’s office warns anyone who sees him to use caution.

Officials have provided no word on how he escaped or the crimes he was incarcerated for.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (336) 751-0896.