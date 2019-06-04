× 2 people killed in head-on crash in Linwood

LINWOOD, N.C. — A head-on collision killed two people in Linwood Monday evening, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 5:07 p.m., troopers responded to the crash at 900 Wilcox Way in Linwood, near the Rowan County line.

Highway Patrol reports a 2005 Malibu was heading north on Wilcox Way as a 2018 Camry headed the opposite direction.

The Malibu crossed the center line and hit the Camry head-on.

The two cars hit the guard rail before stopping in the middle of the road.

Both drivers died. A male passenger was in the Camry, as well as a child in a child safety seat.

No one else was in the Malibu.

Troopers say there is no indication in the report of any other injuries and no indication that speed or alcohol played a role.