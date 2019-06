× 11-year-old boy drowns at resort in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — An 11-year-old boy is dead after drowning at a Myrtle Beach resort, WMBF reports.

The Horry County deputy coroner told the station the child drown at Beach Colony Resort at 5308 North Ocean Boulevard.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The boy was from Cincinnati, Ohio.

WMBF reports that police have not filed charges in this case.