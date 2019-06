× Two alligators seen along popular North Carolina beach

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. – A woman found two alligators along a popular North Carolina beach over the weekend, WSOC reported.

JoAnn Groeger was on North Topsail Beach when she saw an alligator around 6 p.m. Then about a quarter-mile later, she saw another, 10-foot gator, WRAL reported.

It is unclear how the alligators got to the beach and if they were rescued and relocated.