Thomasville police investigating after man shot in the head with a BB gun on Business 85

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Thomasville police are working to determine a motive behind a BB gun shooting on Business 85.

It happened on Sunday afternoon between N.C. 109 and Mendenhall Street.

The victim, Justin Nobles, said he has no idea why someone would put his family’s life at risk. His 7-year-old son was in the back seat.

“It could've been a real gun,” Nobles said.

Nobles said they were getting on Business 85 from N.C. 109 when a car in front of them slammed on the brakes. When he went around the car, Nobles said someone fired a flare gun.

“They just looked like they were young and up to no good,” Nobles said.

He says a man in the back seat of the other car then started shooting a pink BB gun.

“I mean it could've poked an eye out, anything,” Nobles said.

On Monday, he showed FOX8 the mark on his hat where the BB hit him in the head.

“I felt it but I wasn't really worried about it until we got off the highway and that's when I started feeling it and had blood all over my hands,” Nobles said.

He also now has four dents in his car.

“If our window wouldn't have been down it probably would've shattered the window,” Nobles said.

He’s thankful things weren’t worse.

“Playing like that, brandishing toy guns, that is not the thing to do, that could get somebody possibly hurt and killed,” Nobles said. “They don't understand that this could've been deadly for them and us also."

Thomasville police said they have identified people of interest and charges are expected.

According to their report, another car was also involved.