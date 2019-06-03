× Teen distracted driver gets 60 days in jail for crash that killed police officer, wife

ELK RIVER, Minn. — A teen who pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a couple on a motorcycle while distracted by her phone was sentenced to 60 days in jail, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Callison M. Olson, 18, of Elk River, pleaded guilty to felony criminal vehicular homicide and gross-misdemeanor reckless driving in connection with the June 15, 2018, crash.

Steve and Marilyn Nanney, both 51, were killed in the crash.

Olson will be able to serve her sentence 20 days a year over the next three years. She was also sentenced to three years’ probation and will have to complete 25 speaking engagements on distracted driving.

Steve Nanney was a Blaine, Minnesota, police officer. Susie Nanney was an associate professor at the University of Minnesota.