Speed monitors added to North Elm Street amid speeding concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are new speed monitoring signs along a portion of North Elm Street in Greensboro.

The signs flash your speed as you travel the close to the two-mile stretch between Pisgah Church Road and Cone Boulevard. Some people who live in the area want drivers to just slow down before something bad happens.

"I think the monitors are a great help. They're a deterrent," said Emmett Gleeson, who lives in the community along North Elm Street.

He, along with his friend Larry Goodman, spends a lot of time walking in and around their neighborhood and witnesses the speeding first hand.

"I`ve seen cars even race down doing 70 or 80. It depends on what kind of mood they`re in," said Larry Goodman.

Greensboro Police Department conducted a traffic study in 2017 after receiving several complaints of speeding along this section of North Elm Street. In January and March of this year, they patrolled the area and felt the issue needed to be addressed.

Knox Hughes lives in a community not too far from North Elm Street. He says he understands speeding along the stretch of the road needs to be enforced, but he thinks the speed limit should be faster than 35 miles per hour.

"I do believe that the 35 is a little too slow maybe and could be considered a speed trap coming around that curve," said Hughes.

Hughes mentioned the peak times he normally sees car speeding is when people are leaving or coming from work or school.

A Greensboro Police spokesperson told FOX8 there is no set time for the signs to come down. Police will continue to monitor this area and find ways to get drivers to reduce their speeds.