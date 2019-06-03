South Carolina men on fishing trip reel in nearly $1 million in cocaine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLESTON, S.C. — For one pair of fishermen, Sunday's catch of the day was nearly $1 million in cocaine.

According to WCSC, the two made the startling discovery about 70 miles southeast of Charleston.

The pair stumbled upon the drugs during a fishing trip Sunday afternoon after they noticed something strange: debris was floating in the water and a school of Mahi-mahi were jumping around in that one particular area.

“We trolled past it,” one of the fishermen told WCSC. “Every time time we passed it we caught a fish.”

They were about three hours into their fishing trip when they decided to investigate.

The two were able to pull a package wrapped in black plastic onto their boat and found about 30 to 50 kilos of cocaine inside.

WCSC reports the two immediately told the Coast Guard what they found.

The Coast Guard puts the worth of their find at between $750,000 and $1 million.