CONWAY, S.C. — Conway Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen Sunday.

Madaline Maslanka, 19, of Conway, was leaving Conway at about 6:30 p.m. and driving to Hilton Head to meet family Sunday but did not arrive.

Maslanka was wearing a black dress and driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta with Ohio plate HLQ6334.

Maslanka is a 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.