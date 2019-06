× Person killed in crash on West Smith Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was killed in a crash in Greensboro Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Roy Pressley, 57, of Greensboro, was driving a 2019 Tao motor scooter east on West Smith Street.

Pressley did not stop at a red light and was hit by a 2003 Toyota Camry, according to the release.

Pressley was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and died from his injuries.

No charges were filed.