NC Smoothie King workers fired after customers find racial slurs on receipts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two different Charlotte Smoothie King businesses are being investigated by their corporate office after two separate photos of receipts posted online within hours of one another on Sunday appear to show customers names listed as racial slurs, WSOC reports.

The Smoothie King CEO took action late Sunday, shuttering both locations until the entire staff can undergo sensitivity training and firing both of the employees involved.

The first order appears to have been placed Sunday afternoon at the business along Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in northwest Charlotte.

The man who got the receipt where his name was listed as the n-word, Calvin Caldwell, told WSOC he couldn’t believe it when he saw it. He initially didn’t do or say anything because he didn’t want to cause a scene.

The second instance involved the store in the 8400 block of Davis Lake Parkway. Charlotte resident Tony Choi took to Facebook to post a photo of that receipt, where he said an employee decided to list his name as “Jackie Chan.”

Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim released a statement Sunday, saying in part, “Today, two instances happened in our Charlotte franchise stores that are totally unacceptable and go against every value that we stand for.”

