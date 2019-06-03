× Man who threw 5-year-old boy off Mall of America balcony sentenced to 19 years in prison

The man who pleaded guilty to throwing a young boy off a third-floor balcony at Mall of America was sentenced to 19 years in prison, FOX9 reported.

Last month, Emmanuel Aranda pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder after throwing the 5-year-old boy.

In his last court appearance, Aranda waved his right to a trial and admitted that he tried to kill the boy on April 12. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to serve 19 years in prison.

The child plummeted 40 feet to the floor two stories below, suffering extensive injuries.

The boy was with his mother outside the Rain Forest Cafe when Aranda approached them, according to a criminal complaint. The mother had never seen Aranda before, and she asked if she and her son should move.

That’s when Aranda picked up the boy and threw him over the railing, the complaint said.

Aranda told police he had come to the mall a day earlier to kill an adult, but that didn’t pan out, according to the complaint, so he returned the next day and attacked the boy instead.