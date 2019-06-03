Man charged with shooting, killing Virginia woman in Eden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. — A Reidsville man was arrested after police say he shot at two people in Eden, leaving a Virginia woman dead.

At about 9:03 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at Klyce St. Manor apartments at 817 Klyce Street.

At the scene, they found 25-year-old Shaquille Antionette Madison, of Ridgeway, Virginia, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police immediately detained J'mes Eric Troxler, 23, of Reidsville.

Troxler was arrested and charged with first degree murder in Madison's death and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill for allegedly shooting at another person who was not injured.

Officers are not looking for any other suspects.

Police ask anyone with further information to call Det. Jamie Buffkin or Sgt. Brian Disher at the Eden Police Department on the 24-hour line at (336) 623-9755 or at the office at (336) 623-9240. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336)349-9683.