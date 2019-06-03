× Kentucky man accused of breaking 27 bones in newborn baby

RICHMOND, Ky. — A Richmond man is in jail after police say he severely injured a newborn girl, WKYT reported.

Sean Dykes, 24, is charged with criminal abuse and domestic violence after authorities were called to a home for a 3-month-old child with head injuries.

The girl had approximately 27 bone fractures including her skull, ribs, spine, arms, legs, hands and feet.

Police say Dykes was the only person who was with the newborn when she was injured.

Dykes told police he has multiple personality disorder and went into a rage.