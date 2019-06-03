× Jay-Z rises to become hip-hop’s first billionaire, reports say

It’s official. Jay-Z has become hip-hop’s very first billionaire.

Forbes reported Monday that the rapper’s fortune “conservatively” hit $1 billion, placing him among the few entertainers to reach the 10-digit benchmark and making him the first hip-hop artist to cross that threshold.

Jay-Z’s massive empire was built on more than just his music.

The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter and who has three children with musical superstar Beyoncé, has had a hand in several industries, including liquor, art, real estate and, of course, music with his label Roc-A-Fella Records which he used to release his 1996 debut album, Forbes reports.

Forbes reached their modest estimation by adding up the numbers from his champagne brand Armand de Brignac, his cognac D’Ussé, his music-streaming service Tidal, his entertainment company Roc Nation, his music catalog, his art collection, his real estate and his estimated cash and investments.