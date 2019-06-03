Hundreds of Guilford County 2nd-graders learn how to swim through Greensboro Aquatic Center program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- More than a thousand Guilford County Schools second-graders hold a new title after completing a course outside of the normal academics.

Seconder-graders spent a little over an hour and a half at various swimming facilitating learning how to swim through the Greensboro Aquatic Center's “Learn to Swim” program. The program started back in 2011 and expanded to elementary schools in High Point in 2017.

“Not only does it save her life but she may be able to save someone else's life,” Sherita Fryar said.

Fryar’s daughter Adalia received her certificate of completion along with hundreds of other second-graders at Andrews High School in High Point Monday afternoon. Each participates received a T-shirt, medallion and certificate acknowledging their success.

Fryar said she didn’t hesitate to sign her daughter up, especially she nearly drowned at a family gathering.

"Incidentally, she was curious about the water and ended up falling in. Well, luckily everyone was around to kind of see what was going on to keep her from hurting herself or anything like that but you know that scares any parent," Fryar said.

The program educates children from 31 schools throughout Guilford County, teaching water safety and swimming techniques.

“To help that person you don’t really need to go get another good swimmer you can be the good swimmer at that time and try to go help them ... instead of going to get someone else,” said Cameron Wade, a secon-grade participant.

The lessons were free and were held during the school day at various swimming facilities in the county.

For Fryar, to know that her daughter is now comfortable and able to swim gives her peace of mind.

"It puts me a lot at ease cause I'm a lot more -- not worried about her knowing when she's in danger when to ask for help or when,” Fryar said.

On Wednesday, the second group of second-graders will graduate from the program at the Greensboro Complex Fieldhouse at 6 p.m.