Father dies after saving 5-year-old daughter from dog attack

FORT MADISON, Iowa — A father has died after saving his daughter from a dog that attacked three people in front of an Iowa home Friday, police said.

Robert Joseph Quick, 33, of Dallas City, Illinois was found lying in the doorway of a Fort Madison residence after saving his daughter from the animal, according to a police news release.

Officers received a call about a dog attack Friday morning. When they arrived, they discovered the dog attacking a man who was lying on his back in the front yard of the home.

Police say they were forced to shoot the “very aggressive” dog to stop it.

After tending to the victim’s injuries, they went to the doorway of the home, where they discovered Quick.

Quick told first responders to help his daughter, 5, who had been bitten in the face by the dog. Police say Quick defended her from the dog and “undoubtedly saved her life by his actions.”

According to a GoFundMe arranged to help the Quick family with funeral expenses, he suffered a heart attack at the scene. Quick was pronounced dead at the Fort Madison Hospital ER after “tremendous efforts to save his life,” according to authorities.

“He enjoyed working on and collecting cars, camping, music, fishing, mushrooming and spending time on the river,” according to his obituary. “Joe especially loved his children.”

Quick leaves behind his wife and four children.

The case remains under investigation.