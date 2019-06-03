Family offers free wakeboarding on High Rock Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH ROCK LAKE, N.C. - Wake surfing is just the latest in a long line of things the Thomson family has enjoyed doing behind a boat here.

“I grew up doing it, my kids grew up doing it,” said Mike Thomson who invites other families for a free lesson on the lake. "We are trying to take people out on the lake and teach them how to surf,” he said. “People who don't have the means to do it."

Each Wednesday night he welcomes folks like Mike Keiffer and his family. “It was fun, a good time,” said Keiffer who gave wakeboarding a try for the first time.

“We really enjoyed meeting Mike and family and hosting us.”

This all started when the Thomson family participated in an annual one-day event called "Pass the Handle."

“My kids were like why don't we do this more than once a year,” said Thomson. “It's not about what it cost us to do it, we enjoy it because we enjoy it, we wouldn't do it if it wasn't fun.”

The experience is literally priceless, and Thomson says the best part is seeing people’s reaction for the first time.

“You can see it on their face, the first time ‘hey I can do it.”

Thomson says he is currently booked through September.