Fake DEA agents went to home claiming to have search warrant

PEARLAND, Texas – Police are searching for two men they say posed at DEA agents and knocked on a woman’s door saying they had a search warrant, FOX26 reported.

The suspects left when the woman said she was calling police.

The homeowner’s doorbell camera captured images of the men, who appeared to be armed with handguns.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Jernigan at (281) 997-4144.