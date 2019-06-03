× Dad, 52, dies days after reaction to copperhead snake bite

A man died in Alabama three days after being bit by a copperhead snake while walking the family’s new puppy at a lake house, FOXNews reported.

The man’s brother said on Facebook that Oliver “Chum” Baker became unconscious within two minutes of the bite and was immediately given CPR and medical attention.

The 52-year-old father of two was flown to a hospital, where he was in a coma and in critical condition. He died a few days later.

Reb Baker said his brother had an allergic reaction to the snake bite. “His organs just couldn’t recover,” he said.