× Carolina Panthers sign 6-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have signed six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, according to ESPN.

The deal is for one year and $8.5 million.

McCoy was taken with the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2010 to 2018.

In addition to being a six-time Pro Bowler, McCoy was also named first-team All-Pro three times.