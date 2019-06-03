Burlington woman flown to hospital after hit by vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman was taken to the hospital by helicopter after she was hit by a vehicle, according to police.

At about 9:12 p.m. Sunday night, police responded to the crash at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Plantation Drive.

At the scene, police found a 55-year-old Burlington woman, lying in the road with a leg injury.

Police believe a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Maple Avenue toward the intersection with a green light when the 55-year-old darted into the road to cross.

The driver tried to avoid hitting the woman, but the pedestrian was hit by the front right corner of the vehicle.

Police say the woman's injuries are not life-threatening.

Impairing substances and speed are not considered to be factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.