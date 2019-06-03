After 35 years, homeless man readmitted college to finish degree

AUSTIN, Texas — A homeless Texas man is returning to college to finish his degree 35 years after he last took a class, KVUE reports.

David Carter, 67, has experienced homelessness off and on the past few decades.

Roughly 35 years ago, he completed 87 credit hours toward a studio art degree at the University of Texas at Austin and only had a semester left to go to graduate.

However, addiction, schizophrenia and an accident that severely damaged Carter’s hand got in the way of him completing his degree.

Things started to turn around for Carter when he met journalism student Ryan Chandler.

Chandler got to know Carter and made it his mission to help the homeless man.

On Sunday, Chandler tweeted, “We did it! After 6 years of panhandling on the Drag, David Carter has been readmitted to @UTAustin and will resume his degree this week.”

Carter will be able to finish his degree without paying a cent. A Texas alumni has pledged to pay his tuition.

We did it! After 6 years of panhandling on the Drag, David Carter has been readmitted to @UTAustin and will resume his degree this week. Thanks to Longhorns’ support and an article published in @TheAlcalde, a Texas Ex has pledged to pay his full tuition. #DegreeForDavid pic.twitter.com/aY46snux6R — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandler98) June 2, 2019

David brought his UT transcript today. With 87 hours passed, he has been hoping to finish his degree since 1971. We’ve been talking with the Office of Admissions, and they’re working on re-admitting him for next spring. Let’s make 2020 his year @UTAustin #DegreeForDavid pic.twitter.com/jfMtcWprH4 — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandler98) February 28, 2019

David was unrecognizable today. In the last month he got a haircut, shaved, and borrowed a nice shirt. Today, he visited his first class in decades to speak with a history professor about auditing. "Just in time for my 67th birthday," he said. Making progress. #DegreeForDavid pic.twitter.com/BrpHamZn8p — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandler98) April 16, 2019