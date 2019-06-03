7-year-old boy raises $22,000 to build border wall, plans to keep fundraising with summer lemonade stand

Posted 1:07 pm, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, June 3, 2019

Construction crews work on a border wall being put in place by We Build The Wall Inc. on June 01, 2019 in Sunland Park, New Mexico. We Build the Wall is a non-profit organization that is funding the private construction of the border wall in an attempt, they say, to stem the flow of migrants and others from coming across the border illegally from Mexico into the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas — A 7-year-old boy raised $22,000 with aims to help build President Donald Trump’s border wall — and he’s planning to bring his fundraising campaign back this summer, according to WOFL.

Benton Stevens, a 7-year-old from Texas, wanted to help the president after watching the State of the Union address.

That’s when he had the idea to open a hot chocolate stand back in February.

“Every day, he would get off the bus and say, ‘Mom, can we go do my stand?’” the boy’s mother Jennifer Stevens previously told KEYE.

When the idea took off, the family opened up a Venmo account for others to make donations. The boy’s fundraising campaign pulled in about $22,000, WOFL reports.

After his wildly lucrative fundraiser, Stevens was invited to attend the Thursday ribbon cutting for We Build The Wall Inc’s wall.

We Build The Wall Inc states on its Facebook page that it “will focus on building portions of a U.S. Southern Border wall and manage the support operations required for, and the processes associated with, the design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of the wall.”

The boy continued his fundraiser even after facing backlash from the community.

“He was called a little Hitler yesterday,” Jennifer Stevens previously said to KXAN. “A guy pointed at him in his car and then he said that we didn’t like brown people. I don’t understand that at all.”

The young Trump supporter’s parents are both members of the Republican National Committee.

