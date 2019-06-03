2 women get free gas for a year following act of kindness in Winston-Salem that went viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two women were rewarded with free gas for a year following an act of kindness that went viral.

At the beginning of May, Devin Bennett, dressed up and on her way to prom, made a quick stop to fill up at a Sheetz in Winston-Salem.

As Bennett got ready to reach for the pump, Sherry Allgood stepped in.

"The sweet lady decided she wanted to help me pump my gas because she thought Cinderella shouldn't pump her gas herself," Bennett said.

Bennett left stunned and thankful.

"I was very surprised someone would help me do that because it's not very often," Bennett said.

The act of kindness was captured in a series of photos, telling a story that caught the attention of hundreds of people.

"In this community it could have been anybody, most people who would have pulled up on the pump beside her would have done the same thing, and I really think that's what it was about it that everybody really liked," Allgood said.

Monday night, employees at Sheetz recognized the two women by gifting them each with gift cards to the gas station totaling $2,500.