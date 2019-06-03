× 17-year-old girl to have leg amputated after attack at NC beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — A teenager suffered a shark bite at a beach location at Fort Macon State Park on Sunday, WPDE reported.

The 17-year-old female was bitten while swimming at the beach around noon on Sunday.

She was airlifted to a hospital in Greenville with “deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic and hand areas.”

Sunday evening, Vidant Medical Center confirmed to WPDE the victim as Paige Winter, who is from New Bern.

Vidant Health can confirm that Paige Winter is at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C. recovering from a shark attack that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on June 2, 2019 at Fort Macon.

She is in good condition and receiving excellent care. Her family expresses their appreciation for the first responders, the individuals on the beach who helped and her heroic father who saved her life.

Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water. She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety.

A GoFundMe page says, “Due to the severity of the attack, amputation of the left leg above the knee was inevitable. As family friends, we sit here hoping we can do something that could bring just a tiny bit of relief that may assist with Paige’s road to recovery. ”

An update reads, “Per Marcy Winter (Paige’s Mom) Paige is out of surgery and awake, she’s still pretty groggy but cracking jokes. She wants everyone to know that sharks are still good people.”