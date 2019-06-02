Winston-Salem Police trying to locate missing Winston-Salem teen

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are attempting to locate 16-year-old Quintaejah Therene Rump.

Rump suffers from a cognitive impairment.

She was last seen leaving on foot from 2758 Piedmont Circle with an unknown destination. It is believed she may still be in the immediate area.

Rump is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue dress and carrying a black backpack with white flowers and the word “Fresh” on the back.

A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Quintaejah Therene Rump is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.