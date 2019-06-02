× Winston-Salem convenience store robbed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store early Sunday, according to a press release.

Officers were called to the Kangaroo Express at 700 Jonestown Rd. around 1 a.m.

Store workers told police a man entered the business and approached the front counter while brandishing a black handgun.

The suspect demanded personnel to give him all the money. Store workers opened the register and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then left the store headed southeast across the parking lot on foot.

There were no injuries reported.

The Winston-Salem Police Department request that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Winston –Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.