Winning $350 million jackpot ticket sold in North Carolina

Check your ticket!

The winning ticket from Saturday’s $350 million jackpot drawing was sold in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

The winning numbers were 34, 45, 6, 52, 15, 8 and 2.

There was no information on where exactly the winning ticket was sold.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $475 million for Tuesday’s drawing. NOTE: The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. on FOX8.