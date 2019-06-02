× Two people shot in Greensboro Saturday night

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot in Greensboro Saturday night, according to a press release.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to 1205 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in reference to an assault. Upon arrival officers located two victims suffering from possible gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment; their conditions are non-life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.