Two arrested in kidnapping, sex assault of Charleston 14-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Multiple agencies including the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals have charged two suspects for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in March, WSOC reported.

Officials said 19-year-old Denzell Xavier Furlow and a 17-year-old were arrested last Wednesday after the victim reported she was abducted on March 22.

The incident happened near a bus stop on Hitching Post Road in the Ponderosa subdivision in West Ashley. The victim’s parents reported her missing after she did not go to school.

Charleston County deputies said the victim was found the next day at a business complex on Savannah Highway. She said she had been taken from the bus stop by three black male suspects.