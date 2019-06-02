Louisiana principal resigns after being arrested at strip club while on school field trip
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A school principal was arrested last week at a Washington, D.C. strip club while students were on a school field trip, WAFB reported.
According to a police report, officers responded to Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club in Washington, D.C. for “an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill.”
Holy Family Principal Michael Comeau allegedly “was observed standing in the roadway, refusing to move,” according to the police report. It went on to say officers asked Comeau “multiple times to move out of the roadway, but Comeau refused.”
Comeau was arrested for public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol.
The Diocese of Baton Rouge released a statement about the incident:
“The Diocese of Baton Rouge confirmed today that Michael Comeau, principal at Holy Family School in Port Allen, was arrested on May 30 while on a school sponsored trip to Washington, DC. The incident occurred when the students on the trip were in their hotel rooms for the evening under the supervision of other chaperones. Mr. Comeau had been principal of Holy Family School for five years and prior to that time had served in public education in the surrounding area. Mr. Comeau has submitted his resignation as principal and an interim principal will be appointed.”