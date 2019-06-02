WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 67-8-26-7-65 (4)

Lightning strike believed to start fire at Pilot Mountain church

Posted 7:20 am, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30AM, June 2, 2019

Friendly Chapel Church

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Lightning is believed to be the cause of a fire at a Surry County Church Saturday night, according to John Shelton of Surry County EMS.

The fire happened at around 10 p.m. at Friendly Chapel Church in Pilot Mountain when lightning apparently struck the steeple, Shelton said.

He said it is too soon to say what the total damage is but doesn’t expect it to be a total loss.

No one was believed to be inside or injured.

