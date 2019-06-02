× FBI rescues over 200 missing, exploited children in major operation

ATLANTA, Ga. – The FBI in Atlanta announced they have rescued more than 200 missing and/or exploited children.

From May 1 to May 24, 231 children were located as part of Operation Safe Summer II, according to an FBI statement.

The operation was conducted by 27 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and was led by the FBI’s Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking (MATCH) task force.

“Thanks to the month-long efforts of our partners, 231 children are no longer vulnerable to predators who would seek to exploit them,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Operation Safe Summer is another example of the FBI’s commitment to protecting our children before they become victims.”

According to the National Center for Missing Exploited Children (NCMEC):