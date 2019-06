× Denton man shot, airlifted to hospital

DENTON, N.C. — A 30-year-old Denton man was shot early Sunday, according to a press release.

At 4:25 a.m. the Denton Police Department responded to 249 Farmbrook Dr. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, an officer located a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim is identified as Brandon Roberts of Denton.

He was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

No further information is available at this time.