$344 million winning Powerball ticket sold at a store in Hope Mills, NC

The winning ticket for the $344.6 million jackpot was sold in North Carolina, according to the Powerball website.

According to the NC Lottery, the ticket was sold at a Hope Mills store.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 1, were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X.

The lucky ticket owner has a choice of an estimated annuity of $344.6 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.

“This is a life-changing event and we’re excited that someone in North Carolina won this jackpot,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Our advice to the winner is to sign that ticket to establish your ownership of it and then secure it in a safe place. Then, take your time and put together a plan with the help of financial and legal advisers for how you would like to claim your prize.”

The winner has 180 days to claim that prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $475 million for Tuesday’s drawing. NOTE: The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. on FOX8.