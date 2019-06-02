22 Shih Tzus rescued in Greensboro go to new homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guilford County Animal Services held a lottery Saturday for 22 Shih Tzus rescued from a Greensboro home on May 3.

One of the lucky lottery winners was Dana Ballinger, who closed her salon for a bit to be one of the dogs of people registered to win.

“Once I saw all these people I kind of lost faith,” said Ballinger.

But faith was on her side. She won and it came at just the right time.

“I saw my name come out the box and my heart dropped,” she recalled.

Her daughter is celebrating a birthday.

“All she asked for was a party and a puppy. I couldn’t afford to have her a party.”

But now she has the puppy and a new pal.