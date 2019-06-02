× 17-year-old girl likely bitten by shark in Atlantic Beach, officials say

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — A 17-year-old girl was bitten by a shark at Fort Macon State Park Sunday afternoon, WTVD reports.

It happened before 12:30 p.m., park ranger Paul Terry told WCTI.

Atlantic Beach fire officials said the girl suffered “severe injuries to her leg and hands” but did not confirm the injuries were from a shark, only saying they were from a “marine animal bite.”

The teen was flown to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

According to the Atlantic Beach Fire Marshal, she “sustained deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas.”

The fire department said it “cannot confirm what type of marine life was involved until further information is received from specialists and marine biologists.”