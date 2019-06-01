× WARRANT: UNC Charlotte accused shooter used phone to record actions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – New court documents are providing further insight into the mass shooting at the University of North Carolina Charlotte on April 30, WSOC reported.

The warrants for the shooter’s arrest indicate that the first officer on scene thought the accused shooter may be one of the victims.

When the officer asked the alleged shooter if he had been hit, he told the officer he had been tackled and was lying on the ground.

Warrants state he later admitted to being the shooter and the officer found a gun nearby,

The warrant also reveals the accused shooter told police he used his cell phone to record video of his actions.

The shooting caused the deaths of two UNC Charlotte students, Riley Howell and Reed Parlier. Four other students were wounded.

On Thursday, UNCC leaders said the classroom where the shooting happened will stay closed through next school year.