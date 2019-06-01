× Police searching for Eden man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

EDEN, N.C. — Police are searching for a 36-year-old Eden man considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

Eden police on Saturday were called to the 400 block of Greenwood Street in reference to an assault in progress.

Officers arrived on scene to discover the suspect, Justin Marcellus Norman, had fled the area.

After a thorough investigation, multiple warrants were secured on Norman for various charges stemming from previous incidents in the city of Eden as well as the reported assault.

There are currently multiple outstanding warrants on Norman as a result of recent incidents. Norman is charged with the following:

Two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property

One count of assault by pointing a gun

Two counts of assault on a female

Four counts of communicating threats

One count of resisting a public officer

One count of fleeing to elude arrest

One count of reckless driving to endanger

The Eden Police Department is searching for Norman and is asking for the public’s help locating him. Norman should be considered armed and dangerous.