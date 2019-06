SHELBY, N.C. — Shelby police are looking for a missing man.

Oliver Ellsworth Baker Jr. was last seen walking his dog on Friday near T.R. Harris Drive in Shelby.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He is 65 and weighs approximately 320 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Baker is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at (704) 484-6845.