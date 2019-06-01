× Man buys motorcycle, dies in crash on ride home, officials say

ANSON, Maine — A man has died after he crashed his motorcycle in Anson on Friday, WGME reported.

Barry K. Morriss, 66, was declared dead at a local hospital.

Investigators say Morriss was driving south on Valley Road when he lost control of the motorcycle, went onto the shoulder, and was thrown from the vehicle into a ditch.

He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Police say Morriss had just bought the motorcycle, and was driving it back to his home. His stepson was following him in a motor vehicle.