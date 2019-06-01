WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 67-8-26-7-65 (4)

Man buys motorcycle, dies in crash on ride home, officials say

Posted 6:11 pm, June 1, 2019, by

ANSON, Maine — A man has died after he crashed his motorcycle in Anson on Friday, WGME reported.

Barry K. Morriss, 66, was declared dead at a local hospital.

Investigators say Morriss was driving south on Valley Road when he lost control of the motorcycle, went onto the shoulder, and was thrown from the vehicle into a ditch.

He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Police say Morriss had just bought the motorcycle, and was driving it back to his home. His stepson was following him in a motor vehicle.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.