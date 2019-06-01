WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 67-8-26-7-65 (4)

Hundreds of athletes shine at the Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games

Posted 3:58 pm, June 1, 2019, by

Greensboro Gators

Nearly 1,800 athletes and Unified partners are showing off their skills at the 2019 Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games this weekend.

Competition will take place in seven sports at various Raleigh-area locations.

Triad swimmers (Guilford/High Point, Guilford/Greensboro and Forsyth County) have so far combined for nine golds, 12 silvers, two bronzes and five 4th-place ribbons. More events will be on Sunday.

The Greensboro Gators softball team lost both games Saturday but will play again Sunday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.