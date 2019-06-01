× Hundreds of athletes shine at the Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games

Nearly 1,800 athletes and Unified partners are showing off their skills at the 2019 Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games this weekend.

Competition will take place in seven sports at various Raleigh-area locations.

Triad swimmers (Guilford/High Point, Guilford/Greensboro and Forsyth County) have so far combined for nine golds, 12 silvers, two bronzes and five 4th-place ribbons. More events will be on Sunday.

The Greensboro Gators softball team lost both games Saturday but will play again Sunday.