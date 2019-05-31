Woman charged with shooting into crowd of about 30 people in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman was arrested after an officer saw her shooting into a crowd of about 30 people in High Point, according to High Point police.

At about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a public disturbance involving about 30 people on the 300 block of Ardale Drive.

The first arriving officer reported seeing Carlissa S. Clark, 31, of High Point, shoot into the crowd.

Clark allegedly saw the officer and tried to run away.

Officers caught up with her after a short foot chase.

Police say she had a 9 mm Glock handgun.

Clark was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in an occupied property and resisting a public officer.

She was taken to the Guilford County Jail under a $200,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889- 4000.