Thousands without power in Guilford, Rockingham counties as storms roll through

Thousands of Duke Energy customer are without power as storms roll through the Triad Friday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the Duke Energy outage map reports that more than 7,900 customers are without power in Guilford County.

More than 4,000 are without power in Rockingham County.

FOX8 has received reports of trees down in both counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire FOX8 viewing area until 11 p.m.