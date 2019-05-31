Thomasville man shot, killed while trying to break up fight in High Point, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Thomasville man was killed while intervening in a fight in High Point, according to police.

At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report that someone went down in the road at the intersection of Wesley Drive and East Green Drive.

Another caller said his brother was shot.

At the scene, officers found Rayshun E. Terry, 38, of Thomasville, laying in the road. He had a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Terry was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officers believe Terry was shot while trying to stop a fist fight involving his brother.

Witnesses told people that at least one person fired multiple shots at the fight in the road.

One of the shots hit Terry.

No one else was reported injured.

Police ask anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Detective Ward at (336) 887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.